Richard Jack Rail's newly released "Life on Earth" is an enjoyable collection of over twenty short stories that will entertain and encourage.

"Life on Earth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Jack Rail is a thought-provoking blend of truth and fiction that will captivate the imagination as readers reflect on the creative story format.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life on Earth": an absorbing reading experience with soul. "Life on Earth" is the creation of published author Richard Jack Rail.

Rail shares, "Richard Jack Rail offers an interesting assortment of stories from real life, fiction, and life mixed with fiction. Entertainingly, his pen conveys the comedy and the tragedy inherent in daily living, especially in the things we do by choice. He presents distillations, pieces where only the barest physical descriptions support characters living out intense experiences, requiring readers to fill in the gaps from their personal backgrounds. Here also are found pensive reflections on the deeper questions that have bedeviled men since the beginning."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Jack Rail's new book is a delightful collection of compelling narratives that will engage the imagination.

Rail shares in hopes of challenging readers in their perceptions and promoting reflection as readers explore the themes found within.

Consumers can purchase "Life on Earth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Life on Earth," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

