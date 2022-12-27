Submit Release
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority win the Gold level for the Business Resilience Award the HBC 2022 International Award

NEW YORK, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a busy month for the Harvard Business Council (NY, USA), which committed to organizing and directing the second cycle of the HBC 2022 International Awards, culminating in 60 winners from around the world.

Numerous applications have been received this year. In fact, 5,000 nominees have entered the various prestigious Awards issued by the organization. Of these, however, only 531 were assessed by the jury because they met the standards of excellence required by HBC.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) applied for the Business Resilience Award, reaching the Gold level.
The institution is committed to providing safety to lives and properties in Abu Dhabi, protecting them from risks, limiting losses, and spreading preventive awareness with qualified cadres, accompanying equipment, partnership, and fruitful cooperations.

To carry out their plan successfully, they have implemented a corporate Business Resilience model that adopts flexibility as one of its strategic objectives within the priority of readiness and preparedness when managing accidents. In addition, the flexibility concept has expanded from risk management, dealing with crises, and ensuring business continuity to including all administrative, technical, and logistical operations in ADCDA.

Of course, implementing a successful strategy would not be possible without the support of dedicated and professional leadership that promotes learning and growth while continuously monitoring the internal and external factors and striving to meet the ever-changing stakeholders' requirements.

Harvard Business Council recognized the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority's efforts and professionalism in creating an efficient and resilient institution that can change the lives of many people and the future of an entire country. Excellence was recognized not only in designing a similar plan but also in being able to implement it.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.