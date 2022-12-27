Projection Mapping Market Size to Boost $8.1 billion By 2026 | CAGR 22.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The significant investment in product advertisement as well as content events are driving the growth of the Projection Mapping Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Projection Mapping Market is expected to reach US$8.1 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 22.3% during 2021-2026. Projection Mapping is a technique that integrates multiple projectors to perform together on a surface to develop amazing visual displays. Nowadays more enterprises from every sector are turning to professional projection mapping applications as the Projection Mapping Industry for businesses is an effective communicating platform to retain audience’ attention. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505266

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Projection Mapping Market highlights the following areas –

• North America is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 44% in 2020 for the Projection Mapping Market, owing to the legacies of offering immersive entertainment experiences, early adoption of virtual reality technology innovations, and enormous demand from high-profile projects.

• The growing adoption of projection mapping in media events accelerates the growth of the market.

• The Events/ Festivals segment is analyzed to hold the largest share of 51%during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the comprehensive demand for big-screen visuals for entertainment and oversized audio-visual content across various business enterprises as well as home cinema entertainment.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Offering - The Software segment is analyzed to hold the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the noteworthy integration of advanced software for projection mapping processes. For the ever more possibilities, the Projection Mapping Industry relies on computer technology, thereby, the adoption of latest and appropriate software is high in the industry for impressive projection displays for big events, such as building openings, concerts, product launches and more.

• By Application - the Projection Mapping Market is segmented into Themed Entertainment, Television/ Movie Studio, Medical Imaging, Retail Design, Events/ Festivals, Home-based entertainment and others. The Events/ Festivals segment is analyzed to hold the largest share of 51%during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• By Geography - North America is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 44% in 2020 for the Projection Mapping Market. The legacies of offering immersive entertainment experiences, early adoption of virtual reality technology innovations, and enormous demand from high-profile projects from various enterprises are some of the factors that drive the market in North America.

Click on the following link to buy the Projection Mapping Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505266

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Projection Mapping Industry are -

1. BenQ Corporation

2. Christie Digital Systems

3. Digital Projection Ltd.

4. Panasonic

5. AV Stumpfl

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Projection-Mapping-Market-Research-505266

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. 3D Mapping And 3D Modeling Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/3D-Mapping-And-3D-Modeling-Market-Research-505527

B. Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16345/augmented-reality-virtual-reality-market-for-aerospace-defense-industry.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062