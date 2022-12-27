Dr. Shekhar Srivastav best arthroscopy doctor in delhi Honoring Outstanding Orthopedic Surgeon
His special interest lies in Knee, Shoulder and Elbow surgeries which deals with all knee & shoulder related problems such as Frozen Shoulder, Repeated ShoulderDELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shekhar Srivastav is well known Orthopedic Surgeon attached to HOD – (DITO), Sant Parmanand Hospital, Delhi with a special interest in Knee & Shoulder surgery. After obtaining his M.S. Orthopedics degree he has undergone training in various centers in India and Abroad which has helped him in understanding the Orthopedics problems and their Management. He did his AO/ ASIF fellowship at University Hospital, Salzburg, Austria in 2006 and recieved training in Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine at TUM, Munich (Germany) & Rush Orthopedics Centre, Chicago(USA). He has an experience of more than twenty one years of diagnosing and treating Orthopedics & Trauma patients.
Dr. Shekhar Srivastav is HOD – (DITO), Sant Parmanand Hospital. He is associated with Sant Parmanand Hospital Since 2005. He also runs a well-equipped orthopaedics clinic for patients at Jagriti Enclave, Delhi-92 by the name of Prime Speciality Clinic. Though well versed & trained in managing all forms of Orthopedics & Trauma problems, his main focus has always been on managing Knee & Shoulder problems. Arthroscopic Surgical Techniques (Keyhole surgeries for the joints) have brought a radical change in management of many knee problems such as ligament injuries, meniscus injuries and cartilage damage. He has experience of performing thousands of knee arthroscopies for various problems. He has treated various Sportspersons at different levels and helped them to achieve success in their respective sports. He has also performed hundreds of Knee Replacements for advanced arthritis in Elderly persons.
His special interest lies in Knee, Shoulder and Elbow surgeries which deals with all knee & shoulder related problems such as Frozen Shoulder, Repeated Shoulder Dislocations and Tendon Repairs (Rotator Cuff Repairs). He is one of the few surgeons in Delhi who has experience in Total Knee Replacement & Arthroscopic management of Shoulder problems. He also specializes in Knee, Shoulder & Elbow Replacements for various indications.
The best arthroscopy doctor in delhi Dr. Shekhar Srivastav has attended various medical conferences in India & Abroad with special emphasis on Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement. He has been invited as an Expert faculty at various meetings & conferences internationally as well as in India. He has conducted and has been involved in organizing various conferences.
He has presented well researched papers and has delievered Lectures in numerous conferences & workshops. He has performed Live Arthroscopic Surgeries in
Conference for benefit of the delegates. He is involved in teaching of DNB students & trains Orthopedic fellows in Arthroscopic Surgeries.
Dr Shekhar Srivastav is member of various professional associations and also has served as executive member or Office bearer of various association. He has been
executive member of Indian Arthroscopy Society, Delhi Orthopedics Association & is presently serving as Secretary of East Delhi Orthopedics Association. He is also involved in organizing health camps in far off places like Rishikesh, Bareilly, Hapur, Sonipat, Faridkot & many other places. He is also invited to deliver health talk related to public health for prevention against common problems like Arthritis, Osteoporosis. He was also awarded as the “Rising Star in Orthopedics- Delhi-NCR- 2018” by Times of India Group.
Member Of Professional Bodies
Indian Orthopedics Association – Life member
Indian Arthroscopy Society – Life member & Ex Executive committee member
Indian Cartilage Society – Life member
Shoulder & Elbow Society of India – Life member
Delhi Orthopedics Association – Life member & Ex Executive committee member
Orissa Orthopedics Association – Life member
East Delhi Orthopedics Association – Secretary, Exec. Committee member
Associate Editor & Reviewer – JAJS (Journal of Arthroscopy & Joint surgery)
ISAKOS- Life member
