Web Content Management Market worth $15.6 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 16.2%% - IndustryARC

Web Content Management Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Video Based Content is One of the Major Drivers that can Drive the Web Content Management Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Web Content Management Market size is forecasted to reach $15.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021-2026. The increasing adoption of web content management among various industry verticals such as media & entertainment, healthcare and so on is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, adoption of cloud based workflow management among organizations for document management and managing digital content in content repositories and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will accelerate the market growth scope for Web Content Management provider companies during the forecast period 2021-2026. Moreover, increasing demand for video-based content metadata is one of the major drivers that can drive the Web Content Management Market during the forecast period due to increasing digital media consumption. Such factors are analyzed to drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud based Web Content Management segment is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate in the Web Content Management market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to its efficiency.

2. Media & Entertainment industry is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 18.9% in the global Medical Sensor Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to increasing demand for dynamic video content.

3. North America region is analyzed to witness fast growth in the global Web Content Management market during 2021-2026, owing to consumer preference for video based content.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud based Web Content Management segment is analyzed to account for the highest CAGR of 20.2% in the global Web Content Management Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cloud-based web content management system can seamlessly store, arrange and share the content.

2. Based on industry verticals segmentation, Media & Entertainment held the highest Web Content Management Market share of around 18.9% in the global Web Content Management market in 2020.

3. North America held the highest Web Content Management Market share of around 34.9% in the global Web Content Management market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026, followed by APAC and Europe.

4. As per IndustryArc recent study, 232 million users watched streaming videos on all devices in USA and it has been estimated that 25% USA households will cutoff cable subscriptions by 2022, thus creating create opportunities for the growth of the Web Content Management market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Web Content Management industry are -

1. Adobe Systems Incorporated

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. Oracle Corporation

4. OpenText Corporation

5. Progress

