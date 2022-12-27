Smart Worker Market is Expected to Generate More Than $7.12 Billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

5G infrastructure leveraging enterprise mobility management is analyzed to accelerate the growth of the Smart Worker Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Smart Worker Market is expected to reach US$7.12 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 17.89% during 2021-2026. Increasing penetration of industrial IoTs facilitating the implementation of industry 4.0, smart cities or smart ports ensuring energy efficiency, resource optimization and reduction of operational costs while improving workers’ safety is set to drive the Smart Worker Market during 2021-2026. Rising government policies for ensuring occupational health and safety regulations in workplaces to mitigate the risks associated with workers’ safety are contributing to the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Smart Worker Market highlights the following areas –

• Utility sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026 owing to the rising adoption of smart utility initiatives.

• North America is estimated to dominate the market during 2021-2026 owing to high investments towards up-gradation of advanced technologies and stringent government regulations for workers’ safety.

• Increasing adoption of smart factories, smart utility, and rising government policies for mitigating occupational risks and health hazards are augmenting the market.

• High capital investment during deployment is one of the challenges impeding the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Connectivity - Smart Worker Market has been segmented under Cellular, Wi-fi, Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy/ Bluetooth, Low Power Wide Area Network and Wireless Field Area Network. LPWAN dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a smart worker market share of 19% and is estimated to hold the major share during 2021-2026 due to rising demand for low power IoT networks enabling long-range connectivity to provide unison through the strategic network among all associated systems and devices in various industry verticals.

• By Industry Vertical - Smart Worker Market has been segmented under Automotive, Defense, Healthcare, Food & beverages, Chemical, Power, Retail & e-commerce, Utilities, Logistics & transportation, Oil & Gas. Utility sector dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a market share of 16% owing to the rising deployment of connected devices for smart utility initiatives.

• By Geography - Smart Worker Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. North America dominated the Smart Worker Market in 2020 acquiring a share of 35% and is estimated to hold the major share with a CAGR of 12.78% during 2021-2026 owing to high investments towards up-gradation of latest technologies and stringent government regulations about workers’ safety.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Worker Industry are -

1. Honeywell International, Inc.

2. Accenture PLC

3. Fujitsu Ltd.

4. Intel Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

