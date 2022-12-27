Methanol Market size is estimated to reach US$37.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Methanol Market size is estimated to reach US$37.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Market size is estimated to reach US$37.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Methanol is also known as methyl alcohol, wood alcohol, or wood spirit. Methanol is an organic chemical and the simplest form of an alcohol group. The major feedstocks of methanol are coal, gas and renewable energy. Major energy sources available in the world are coal, natural gas & oil and CO2 emission from these sources is the major concern for the greenhouse effect. CO2 can either be used directly or as feedstock to produce material and chemicals. Synthetic methanol is produced by the conversion of CO2. Methanol is majorly used as a solvent and reactant in the chemical industry. According to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the direct use of methanol as a fuel has seen tremendous growth. In the year 2000, the total share of methanol as fuel was less than 1% and it increased to 14% in 2021. Furthermore, According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles, the global automotive market showed 3.1% growth in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18666/methanol-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Methanol market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the methanol market, owing to the increasing production and demand for chemical products in Asia-Pacific. This increase in production and demand can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, growing per capita income and population in Asia-Pacific countries.

2. The major feedstock of methanol is coal which is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in coming years. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), China is the largest coal producer in the world with 3,685 million tonnes in 2021, followed by India with 771 million tonnes, the United States with 539 million tonnes and Indonesia with 545 million tonnes in 2021.

3. Growing demand of methanol in automotive is the key factor accelerating market growth as it is used as blending components in fuels and it is also used in fuel cells.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18666

Segmental Analysis:

1. Methanol Market Segment Analysis – by Feedstock : The natural gas segment held the largest methanol Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Natural gas is less expensive than coal. Furthermore, if natural gas is burnt in ideal combustion conditions, the light will be blue and there will be few to no hazardous chemicals. As a result of its cleaner combustion, natural gas is the most environmentally friendly fossil fuel. Thus, because of these advantages, methanol is frequently produced from natural gas by reforming the gas with steam and then converting and distilling the resulting synthetic gas mixture to achieve pure methanol.

2. Methanol Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest methanol market share in 2021 up to 56.1%. This growth is mainly attributed to the presence of numerous end-use industries such as agriculture, pharmaceutical, building and construction, automotive and others. Growth in urbanization and increase in disposable income in this region has further boosted the industrial growth in this region. Methanol is extensively used in the production of various derivatives which are further utilized in several end-use industries. Also, Asia Pacific is one of the major regions in automotive production which provides substantial growth opportunities for the companies in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Methanol industry are:

1. Sabic

2. BASF

3. Methanex Corporation

4. Helm AG

5. Mitsubishi Gas.

Click on the following link to buy the Methanol Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18666

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Renewable Methanol Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Renewable-Methanol-Market-Research-504329

B. Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15334/alternative-fuel-vehicles-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062