DIAMANDIS ANNOUNCES TOP TECHNOLOGY BREAKTHROUGHS OF 2022 vs. 1922

What were the top 22 breakthroughs of 2022? How do those compare to the breakthroughs 100 years ago (1922)?

What were the top 22 breakthroughs of 2022?

How do those compare to the breakthroughs 100 years ago (1922)?

Renowned futurist and entrepreneur, Peter Diamandis, has released his list of the top 22 technological breakthroughs of 2022. From space exploration and energy innovation to advances in health, food, robotics, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence, Diamandis notes in his 16 page report what each breakthrough is, and why it matters. The full report is available for open publication here: www.diamandis.com/2022breakthroughs

Looking back 100 years, Diamandis identified only seven major breakthroughs in 1922. They include: The first water skis were demonstrated. Vitamin E was discovered, and insulin was first used to treat diabetes. The only notable inventions of 1922 include the first manually retractable, convertible car hardtop, the electric blender, the radial arm saw and Vegemite.

Fast forwarding to 2022, Diamandis’ identifies the James Webb Space Telescope and the successful asteroid deflection mission called DART as the two major breakthroughs in the field of Space. In the field of Energy, Diamandis points to the achievement of net positive fusion and the approval of modular nuclear reactors as major breakthroughs.

There have been numerous breakthroughs in the field of Healthcare in 2022. These include the synthesis of life without sperm or eggs, a vaccine for malaria and all influenza strains, and the prediction of all known protein structures by AI. There have also been significant developments in organ revival and the use of mRNA cancer vaccines in clinical trials.

In the Food industry, lab-grown meat has received FDA approval, and a new type of rice called PR23 has been developed that can be grown perennially, making an impact in the means humanity addresses global food shortages.

The field of Robotics has also seen major progress in 2022, with the unveiling of a humanoid robot from Tesla called Optimus and the approval of multiple robotaxis for driverless ride-hailing services in the US. In addition, progress has been made in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) vehicles, also known as flying cars.

Quantum technology has made significant strides in 2022, with the extension of qubit lifetimes by 500% and the unveiling of the largest quantum computer to date by IBM.

In the field of Artificial Intelligence, the use of synthetic data to train AI and the emergence of generative AI such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion, as well as the meteoric rise of ChatGPT-3 have been particularly noteworthy.

In conclusion, Diamandis' notes that in the next 10 years, humanity will experience as much progress as we have had in the past 100 years. Further that there is no “on/off Switch” or velocity dial to slow down innovation. And, rather than fear what is coming, our responsibility is to steer the application of these technologies, “to inspire and guide” how and where these technologies are being utilized.

About Peter H. Diamandis, MD: Named by Fortune as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” Peter H. Diamandis is the founder and Exec. Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and the Exec. Founder of Singularity University. Diamandis has started over 25 companies in the areas of health, longevity, space, venture capital and education. Finally, he also serves as co-founder of BOLD Capital Partners, a venture fund with $500M investing in exponential technologies.

Diamandis is a New York Times Bestselling author of four books: Abundance – The Future Is Better Than You Think, BOLD – How to go Big, Create Wealth & Impact the World and The Future is Faster Than You Think, and LIFE FORCE (with Tony Robbins). He earned degrees in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering from MIT and holds an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. More info: www.Diamandis.com

