Oz Arab Media Partners with the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oz Arab Media is quickly becoming the leading news outlet for diverse Arab communities in Australia and the world by delivering a wide variety of daily news in Arabic and English through its website and social media accounts, as well as a weekly E-magazine delivered to over 38,000 subscribers. In order to remain at the forefront of the ethnic media industry and provide more relevant and beneficial news to its readers and subscribers, Oz Arab Media is always on the lookout for potential partnerships with various organisations and industries, especially with councils and chambers of commerce such as the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI).

With dozens of high-profile members in a variety of industries such as retail, finance, tourism, disability services, education, and others in Australia, the AACCI is perhaps one of the leading chambers of commerce for Arabs in Australia. The chamber holds a variety of events throughout the year such as trade and investment seminars, CEO luncheons, networking events, and cultural workshops, among others. By partnering with Oz Arab Media, the AACCI aims to increase its online and social media reach to provide more benefits to its members as well as to attract new and valuable members and partnerships.

Mr. Remy Wehbe, the Director of Oz Arab Media, and Mr. Mohamed Hage OAM, the President and National Chairman of the AACCI have worked diligently in becoming leaders in their respective industries. By working together, they hope to bring mutual benefit to the organisations they represent. The AACCI will now be able to leverage Oz Arab Media’s online and social media reach and achieve wider coverage for its news and events, while Oz Arab Media will be able to provide much needed news, especially related to business and economy to its members, most of which are Australian-Arabs.