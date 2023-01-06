19th Moon Creatively Disrupts With The Release Of Her New Album “We Are Here”

19TH MOON - New Album - WE ARE HERE

It is a call to awaken and empower the masses into their God-like powers

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, January 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 19th Moon is a Future Pop / Electronic Musical Artist currently residing in New Orleans, Her style of music is influenced by her African, European and United States roots. Born in the United States but growing up in Nigeria, West Africa and vagabonding through Italy and Germany has influenced her musical style and outlook in life.The album is a call, to awaken the masses to their God-like powers and to unite all.This Mantra is present on her social Medias:“We are hereWe are guardians of these realmsWe are ushering in a new worldTo enrich, nourish and empowerThe hearts, the minds and the spirits of everyone”#WEAREHERE - 19th Moon“If you believe that all is one, regardless of the illusory differences that we are being fed. e.g. Race, color, gender, sex, age, etc - you are of the new world” - 19th Moon“If you believe in freedom for all, to live as they choose - you are of the new world” - 19th MoonWith the emergence of a new time, a new culture, a time of awakening and unity. 19th Moon, the independent musical artist wanted to veer away from just having programmed drums and programmed bass parts in her songs, she wanted to have a bit more raucous and aliveness. What started out in her humble home studio ended at the Marigny studio, New Orleans, where she invited local musicians Rodney Weber on drums and Javier Garcia-Metoyer on bass to play, in addition to the Electronic tracks.The 7 song Album was written and produced by 19th Moon. From the 1st song to the 7th, she takes you on a journey of self discovery and celebration. 1. Wake up, 2. Lost in Light, 3. Gods on Earth, 4. The River, 5. Amazing, 6. Will you wait for me, 7. Run away with you. At the end of this journey she hopes, something powerful awakens within the masses, that enables them to grab their lives in their own hands and decide what they want to become.Live drums, Live bass and vocals engineered by Justin Armstrong, Album mixed by Justin Armstrong and mastered by Justin Perkins of Mystery MasteringThe Album drops on Jan 06, 2023 with a video of the first single called ‘WAKE UP” to help support it. See Music Video below. The album is available on all music distribution platforms. Listen to Full Album Here Video by: Fireface Films - Instagram @firefacefilmsAlbum & Promo Photos by; George Kuchler - Instagram @gkphotograpy1

19th Moon “Wake Up” - 1st Single off of her new album.