AZERBAIJAN, December 27 - From Jon Purizhansky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of US-based Joblio company

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Ilham Aliyev!

I would like to wish you a very happy birthday and a year filled with health, happiness and success.

As an Israeli American lawyer and entrepreneur and as a true...

24 december 2022, 16:34