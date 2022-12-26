VEON Obtains OFAC License for Scheme Meeting

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 26 December 2022 19:30 CET: Following the announcement made on 21 December 2022 related to the Court order granting the Company permission to convene the Scheme Meeting, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its subsidiary, VEON Holdings B.V. (the "Company") hereby give notice that the OFAC License referred to in the previous announcement has been granted, such that the Company is satisfied that it has obtained all necessary OFAC related Authorisations for the Scheme.

The OFAC License authorises all noteholders (and their funds, fund managers, investment advisors or subadvisors), financial institutions, clearing and trading systems, trustees, paying and security agents, registrars, and other service providers, intermediaries, and third parties, to participate in (including, but not limited to, voting on) the Scheme, provided they are not precluded from doing so by law or regulation. With this OFAC License, the Company confirms it has obtained all Authorisations necessary for the Scheme Meeting to take place (as planned), via Zoom, on 24 January 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (London time) (or such later time or date as the Company may decide and notify to Scheme Creditors). The Company continues to pursue any other Authorisations required to effect the Scheme, should the Scheme be approved at the Scheme Meeting and sanctioned by the Court at the Scheme Sanction Hearing.

To participate and vote at the Scheme Meeting, provided they are not precluded from doing so by law or regulation, Scheme Creditors (or their DTC Participant on their behalf, as applicable) must have submitted validly completed Voting and Proxy Forms to Kroll Issuer Services Limited (as the Company's information agent) by the Voting Instruction Deadline (currently anticipated to be 5:00 p.m. (London time) on 19 January 2023).

Further information is available to Scheme Creditors (via the Scheme Website at https://deals.is.kroll.com/veon ).

Scheme Creditors should be aware that Clearing Systems, DTC Participants, other Account Holders and/or Intermediaries may have earlier deadlines that they (and their Account Holders) may be required to comply with.

Scheme Creditors that have questions in relation to the Explanatory Statement and accompanying documentation, the Voting and Proxy Form or the Scheme Meeting may contact Kroll Issuer Services Limited (as the Company's information agent) by email to veon@is.kroll.com or by telephone on + 44 20 7704 0880.

Scheme Creditors and/or Account Holders requiring any assistance in completing their Voting and Proxy Forms should contact the Information Agent by email to veon@is.kroll.com or by telephone on + 44 20 7704 0880.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Explanatory Statement.

