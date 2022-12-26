Professional Area Rug Cleaning: New Life to Old Rugs
Area rugs require different cleaning processes than regular carpet to maintain their shape, color, and beauty.”TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Area rugs are different than wall-to-wall carpets. When it comes to cleaning area rugs, it's important to turn to a professional rug cleaning service. Rug cleaning services have expertise in cleaning and restoring area rugs, giving them a refreshed appearance and texture. Hiring a professional rug cleaning service gives peace of mind that the area rugs will be properly cared for.
Introduction to Professional Rug Cleaning Services
Professional rug cleaning services offer many different services to clean and maintain area rugs. These services can include rug cleaning, spot and stain treatment, odor removal, repair, restoration, and protection. With their specialized equipment and cleaning solutions, professional area rug cleaning services are able to safely and effectively clean area rugs.
Many people opt to try and clean or spot-treat rugs themselves. However, this can often lead to poor results and can even damage the fibers of the rug and set the stain.
Each rug needs to be treated individually. The correct solution for one rug may not work on another rug. Professional rug cleaning companies are experts. They know how to take care of area rugs in ways that will ensure they last for years.
The Benefits of Professional Area Rug Cleaning Services
Area rugs can be delicate, and with their various styles, it can be difficult to identify the right cleaning process. Area rug cleaning technicians are trained to utilize the appropriate rug cleaning process to provide deep cleaning.
Another benefit of professional area rug cleaning services is their preventative care. Regular cleaning, spot cleaning, vacuuming, and fabric sealant are essential for keeping area rugs free from stains and wear.
Professional area rug cleaning services can also help to clear allergens from inside the house. Rugs collect dust which regular cleaning helps to reduce, which can be beneficial for people with allergies and asthma.
Additionally, DIY methods can leave excess water in the rug. The rug might not dry completely resulting in the buildup of mold or mildew. Professional rug steam cleaning, as opposed to DIY methods, extracts the excess water and helps the rug dry faster.
Common Area Rugs and the Cleaning Services They Require
When it comes to area rugs, there are many different types and materials. Each type of area rug requires different cleaning services in order to keep it looking its best. Here are some of the most common area rugs and the cleaning services they require (this, of course, depends on use):
Wool rugs: Wool rugs should be vacuumed weekly and professionally cleaned every 9 to 12 months.
Synthetic rugs: Synthetic rugs should be vacuumed weekly and professionally cleaned every 6 to 9 months.
Cotton rugs: Cotton rugs should be vacuumed weekly and professionally cleaned every 6 to 12 months.
Silk rugs: Silk rugs should be vacuumed weekly and professionally cleaned at least once a year.
In the event of an emergency, use a natural cleaner made of baking soda to spot treat any spills. Additionally, be sure to use hot water or warm water and a soft bristle brush to lightly brush the fibers. Then extract as much of the water as possible with a vacuum or rug cleaner.
What to Look for in Professional Rug Cleaning Services
When looking for a professional rug cleaning company, do the research. Aside from online reviews, ask if they can share any photos of previous work. Ask about the cleaning methods and products that are used. A knowledgeable and trained technician will be able to effectively explain their procedure and products.
Ask about the cost, though cost should be second to knowledge. Professional rug cleaning services will vary in price, depending on the type and size of the rug and the services required.
How to Prepare Your Area Rugs for Professional Cleaning
To get the most out of professional cleaning, take the necessary steps to prepare the rug and the house. Here are some tips to help prepare the area rugs for professional cleaning:
Vacuum the rug thoroughly to remove any dirt, dust, and debris.
Move any furniture and other items off the rug, and lay the rug flat.
Make sure to check for any stains or spots. Try to identify the stain and if anything has been used to treat it. This information will help the technician use the right solution.
Check the rug for any loose threads or frayed ends. Try to repair them if possible, and let the technician know.
Conclusion
When it comes to area rug cleaning, it’s important to turn to a professional rug cleaning service. Professional rug cleaning services employ the most effective methods to clean and renew rugs. Professional rug cleaning services use specialized equipment and cleaning solutions to safely and effectively clean area rugs. Spot and stain removal, odor removal, rug repair, and restoration services are all various services associated with rug cleaning.
In Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, consider JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, LA local floor cleaning experts. Specializing in area rugs, they can help clean, restore, and protect both machine-made and handmade rugs for years to come.
