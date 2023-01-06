PUR Life Medical's Optimal Wellness is officially part of the cultural zeitgeist
PUR Life Medical's membership-based concierge medical brand's growth awarded Top 500LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimal Wellness is officially part of the cultural zeitgeist, and not just for devoted health junkies. And, as people seek more integrative and personalized forms of healthcare, the conventional primary care model that seemingly worked for so many years, is now falling short for some. This is why PUR Life Medical's membership-based concierge medical franchise has grown in popularity, featuring individualized care, comprehensive treatments, and long-term wellness planning.
The growing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, the prevalence of diabetes, blood pressure, asthma, arthritis, cancer, dementia and other stress-related disorders has increased significantly. This has encouraged the masses to adopt various healthcare options.
A different approach at PÜR Life Medical where the focus is on identifying and restoring proper cell and system functions to assist the body in healing itself. PÜR Life represents a dramatic departure from the current medical paradigm based on innovative science to offer a different approach to healthcare by using our groundbreaking, effective treatments for a wide range of health conditions, administered by licensed healthcare professionals.
Growth includes 18 clinics under construction to open in the next 6 months across the country.
As a doorway for many people looking to be their own boss, franchise ownership changes lives. In the annual FRANTASTIC 500, PUR Life Medical is recognized in the top 500 brands going above and beyond the norm, and helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising.
Franchising helps people change their lives and take control of their future. It’s a community that celebrates the Life-Work Balance.
PUR Life Medical was selected based on the following criteria:
Medical Technology
Brand Identity
Turnkey Model
Operational Support
Superb Training
Industry Leader
Scalability
Quick to Launch
Clear Marketing Message
Franchise Development Experience
Strength in Numbers
Improved Buying Power
A Proven Method
Access to Capital
Ground breaking technologies from around the world combined with our unique protocols and treatments to offer an integrative and synergistic approach to health and healing.
“The first time I met John, I thought I needed knee surgery. I was having trouble walking on the beach and it was really irritating. We got together and John said, ‘Let me show you.’ I’m a doctor, so naturally I was skeptical. After about 60 minutes, my knee didn’t hurt anymore, and I’m running up and down the hallway. Then I went to Italy for 10 days and no pain. I was walking 10 miles a day. No pain. I became a huge fan. You should check it out.”
Dr Daniel Amen on the use of Microcurrent Technology
Physician, founder of Amen Clinics and BrainMD, double board-certified psychiatrist and nine-time New York Times bestselling author.
“Standard of care medicine has fallen short in caring for these patients, which has led to chronic opioid dependence. Patients are seeking other care options because of this; therefore, it is a great time to be a part of PÜR Life Medical. I am so excited for future advances in care that provide patients the opportunity to improve their overall health! Patient care cannot be fragmented; it must be managed completely. I believe that PÜR Life Medical provides that opportunity for them, and I am proud to be a part of this progressive care.”
James E Andrews Jr D.O.
Board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist in practice for over 20 years
PÜR Life Medical is committed to providing easily accessible health & wellness therapies to those in pain who haven't found solutions through traditional methods and for those seeking to proactively maintain or improve health as a preventative measure.
Our name is inspired by “Pura Vida”––a phrase native to Costa Rica meaning “pure life.” It’s a concept that prioritizes living life to the fullest; principles in focus when helping clients design a full and healthy life.
PUR Life Medical is designed to help us live longer, healthier lives.
