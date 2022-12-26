Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,483 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shower Fixture (AVZ-1883)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved showerhead system with a more comprehensive level of coverage than a single fixed showerhead," said an inventor, from Illinois, "so I invented the LOVE. My design could also eliminate or minimize the need for towels."

The invention provides a new design for a shower fixture. In doing so, it increases coverage and hygiene. It also offers a fast and easy means of drying off. The invention features an accessible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, hotels, etc. Additionally, it can be adapted for use in most hospital rooms and residential bathrooms.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AVZ-1883, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-shower-fixture-avz-1883-301707497.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shower Fixture (AVZ-1883)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.