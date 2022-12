Step2Growth is making sure startups are sales ready in 2023

Nailing your brand visibility is key to your growth as you scale your venture in 2023 and beyond” — Sneha Lundia Agrawal, Founder & CEO

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step2Growth launched its Marketing Essentials Bootcamp For Business Owners that combines education, mentorship, services and networking for business owners and founders. Following a successful year working with early-stage startups in 2022, Step2Growth’s Marketing Bootcamp will feature a series of live hands-on education, practical exercises, and services designed to educate founders on how to create a solid brand that resonates with their audience. Additionally, participants will get all marketing assets necessary to grow a successful business.“Nailing your brand visibility is key to your growth as you scale your venture in 2023 and beyond,” said Founder and CEO of Step2Growth, Ms. Sneha Lundia Agrawal . “Our mentorship and services garnered tremendous interest from hundreds of small business owners and startup founders across USA. This is why we launched 6 weeks, cohort-based Marketing Essentials Bootcamp For Business Owners where we will take a deeper dive into the challenges early-stage startup founders and business owners face while building effective and scalable processes and brand”In an attempt to maximize business owner’s learning outcome, Step2Growth is proud to present this hands-on Marketing Bootcamp where you should expect to invest approximately nine to ten hours every week starting 9 Jan 2023.What you’ll gain:- Coaching – 6 group sessions (2hrs each) covering topics like messaging, branding, content, website, design and more.- Weekly 1:1 mentoring session with Sneha to review your work and strategy.- Networking & knowledge sharing with other entrepreneurs.- Proprietary framework to craft a well-rounded messaging.Services included are:- Brand guide with details about colors, font, logos, iconography & imagery.- Customized 1 page site built using WordPress with light editing and SEO.- Customized 10 slide presentation template in your brand.- Customized one pager template design in your brand.A one-time registration of $2000 & 10 hrs. per week will allow attendees to participate in all live sessions for 6 weeks with the above services included.To register, visit https://step2growth.com/bootcamp/