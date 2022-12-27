Step2Growth is making sure startups are sales ready in 2023
Nailing your brand visibility is key to your growth as you scale your venture in 2023 and beyond”DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step2Growth launched its Marketing Essentials Bootcamp For Business Owners that combines education, mentorship, services and networking for business owners and founders. Following a successful year working with early-stage startups in 2022, Step2Growth’s Marketing Bootcamp will feature a series of live hands-on education, practical exercises, and services designed to educate founders on how to create a solid brand that resonates with their audience. Additionally, participants will get all marketing assets necessary to grow a successful business.
“Nailing your brand visibility is key to your growth as you scale your venture in 2023 and beyond,” said Founder and CEO of Step2Growth, Ms. Sneha Lundia Agrawal. “Our mentorship and services garnered tremendous interest from hundreds of small business owners and startup founders across USA. This is why we launched 6 weeks, cohort-based Marketing Essentials Bootcamp For Business Owners where we will take a deeper dive into the challenges early-stage startup founders and business owners face while building effective and scalable processes and brand”
In an attempt to maximize business owner’s learning outcome, Step2Growth is proud to present this hands-on Marketing Bootcamp where you should expect to invest approximately nine to ten hours every week starting 9 Jan 2023.
What you’ll gain:
- Coaching – 6 group sessions (2hrs each) covering topics like messaging, branding, content, website, design and more.
- Weekly 1:1 mentoring session with Sneha to review your work and strategy.
- Networking & knowledge sharing with other entrepreneurs.
- Proprietary framework to craft a well-rounded messaging.
Services included are:
- Brand guide with details about colors, font, logos, iconography & imagery.
- Customized 1 page site built using WordPress with light editing and SEO.
- Customized 10 slide presentation template in your brand.
- Customized one pager template design in your brand.
A one-time registration of $2000 & 10 hrs. per week will allow attendees to participate in all live sessions for 6 weeks with the above services included.
To register, visit https://step2growth.com/bootcamp/
