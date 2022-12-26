Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,510 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops All-Natural Bath Additive (BDH-195)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and nourishing bath additive that can be easily enjoyed while soaking in a bath full of warm water," said an inventor, from Owings Mills, Md., "so I invented the E G GSENTIAL OIL. My design could provide added relaxation and health benefits and it would make an ideal gift during the holidays and other special occasions."

The invention provides an improved way to enjoy essential oils in the bath. In doing so, it could contribute to a more relaxing and rejuvenating bath. It also could help to sooth joint pain and stiffness, it may improve the health of skin and it could provide anti-aging properties. The invention features a fun and all-natural design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women and men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-all-natural-bath-additive-bdh-195-301707493.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops All-Natural Bath Additive (BDH-195)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.