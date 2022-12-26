Enjoy a complete luxury rainforest getaway experience in Langkawi, Malaysia

If you plan your first rainforest getaway, Ambong-Ambong in Langkawi, Malaysia will be an ideal first-time experience. Ambong-Ambong is a leading sustainable resort company in Langkawi that operates two resorts for guests seeking different rainforest experiences.

When you want to get away from it all, and would choose to spend some time relaxing in a rainforest resort rather than a busy beach location, then many questions will arise.

Which rainforest to go to, in which country? Is it complicated to get to a rainforest? How long is it ideal to stay, and what activities do people normally do in a rainforest resort?

Ambong Rainforest Retreat is an adults-only resort, offering a quiet and relaxing back-to-nature experience. Ambong Pool Villas is a popular luxury resort, offering private infinity pools and breathtaking panoramic sunset and sunrise views of the Langkawi archipelago. A hidden gem amidst the lush tropical rainforest, Ambong Pool Villas is a family-friendly holiday destination for the eco-conscious traveler.

Both resorts are secluded but not isolated, located nearby the popular tourist stretch of Pantai Tengah, there are plenty of shops, restaurants, and bars within walking distance of both resorts.

Both resorts also offer a wealth of in-house experiences to relax and reconnect with nature, enjoy authentic local flavors at Rimba, one of the top-rated restaurants in Langkawi, and rejuvenate your body and mind at the Amaala Spa, located within the resort.

Both Ambong Pool Villas and Ambong Rainforest Retreat are listed among the top 25 small hotels in Asia on TripAdvisor.

To offer a complete experience and worry-free planning, Ambong Pool Villas is offering a "My Love" package starting from 3,150 MYR, around 715 USD per night, including everything you would ever need while on a rainforest retreat.

Staying in a 1-Bedroom Pool Villa with amazing views and surroundings, return transfers included from the airport to the resort, breakfast and a one-time 3-course dinner at Rimba or RimbaSky, the My Love package is a splendid choice for anyone.

The offer further includes a 60-minute couple massage at Amaala Spa, a one-time in-villa bath amenity, and bedroom decoration with welcome dessert at arrival.

There is a wealth of experiences available for guests staying in both Ambong Rainforest Retreat and Ambong Pool Villas, many of which offer local experiences that are educational guidance on local culture, food, healing, and sustainability. Join our cooking class, free yoga sessions, or island excursions to immerse yourself in nature and experience Malaysian culture.

For the best planning and stay experience, booking directly with the resort is highly recommended. The helpful team of Ambong-Ambong will be happy to assist you in selecting the best experiences for you and answer any questions you might have regarding your travel plans to Langkawi. The "My Love" package is only available if booked either on the official website or directly with the resort.

Link to direct booking Ambong Pool Villas:

https://poolvillas.ambong-ambong.com/make-a-reservation/

