Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,506 in the last 365 days.

Duke Energy resumes normal power operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has met today's expected peak energy demand in the Carolinas, thanks in part to customer efforts to conserve power after the weekend's arctic blast affecting power generation and delivery in much of the country.

As a result of gradually warming temperatures and improved power availability, no additional conservation measures are needed from customers at this time.

"Whether you lost power from interruptions in service or conserved energy to help others, we are deeply grateful for your patience and understanding," said Carolinas manager grid operations, Daniel Fain.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy DUK, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-resumes-normal-power-operations-301709999.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

You just read:

Duke Energy resumes normal power operations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.