Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,505 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Stove for Outdoor Enthusiasts (BEC-219)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and easy way to prepare small meals at the beach, while camping or tailgating," said one of three inventors, from Cranston, R.I., "so we invented the E M R E C. Our design would eliminate the need for separate fuel sources and it reduces the mess associated with using charcoal and lighter fluid."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved stove for outdoor enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to grills and stoves powered by charcoal or cylinders of propane, white gas, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-portable-stove-for-outdoor-enthusiasts-bec-219-301707428.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Stove for Outdoor Enthusiasts (BEC-219)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.