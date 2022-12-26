PURITO to Launch New Sunscreen Based on Customer Feedback

PURITO, a leading eco-friendly K-beauty brand by HINATURE Inc., is launching a new sunscreen.

The product to be released is a sunscreen based on chemical filters (SPF 50+ PA++++), which has been tested for its Sun Protection Factor and UVAPF by several testing institutions both in Korea and overseas.

In addition to the high UV protection level, it contains five different types of ceramides that help strengthen the skin barrier and protect it from environmental stressors.

As PURITO strives to offer innovative solutions for environmental sustainability, the brand is launching sunscreen in upcycled sugarcane packaging, and a 100% PCR tube.

The new sunscreen will be launched under the third "Create Me" project initiated on yearly basis by PURITO to allow the brand to create the product together with the customers.

The main features of the products, its core ingredients, texture, finish, and whether it will be fragranced or not were determined through a consumer survey with the help of more than 6000 participants. The package design and the name of the product were selected by the voting system conducted on the official social media channels of the brand.

Ensuring the product reflects the customers' needs, PURITO is in the final steps of developing the sunscreen with a silky texture and non-oily finish, that does not cause an eye-stinging sensation and does not leave a white cast on the skin. The new sunscreen will have a lightweight texture that will allow smooth application and quick absorption into the skin.

This product is recommended for all skin types, including oily and combination.

About PURITO

PURITO is an eco-friendly K-beauty brand that is known around the world for its great attention to product efficacy and using the highest-quality ingredients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005001/en/