Clean Group CEO Explains How COVID-19 effected the Commercial Cleaning Industry

Sydney, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the commercial cleaning industry in Sydney has been experiencing the same problems as other businesses. Clean Group was unable to operate because most Sydney offices and premises had been closed. Things are changing, however.

Cleaning was hit the hardest by the pandemic that struck Australia. Suji Siv is the CEO and owner of Clean Group Sydney. "In about a month, I lost about a quarter of our routine cleaning customers. We didn't give up hope. We continued to work hard despite the difficult times. We introduced new services, trained more staff and upgraded our systems in order to meet industry standards."

Clean Group began offering a COVID-19-specific disinfection cleaning service. Cleaning offices and commercial spaces such as schools, hospitals, schools, and restaurants was in high demand. In the time following the pandemic, there was a marked increase in demand. The demand for Clean Group's services saw a significant increase. Numerous critical businesses like grocery stores, online deliveries, hospitals, clinics and government offices have been opened since then. The company provided cleaning services for these businesses even after the COVID-19 lockdown. This helped them to continue operating in a safe environment while keeping their staff COVID-free.

These businesses, particularly hospitals, had to be cleaned and disinfected daily, and at times even at odd hours. "There was a time that we had to work round the clock to provide emergency disinfection services for our customers. That was a tough time, but we're glad that we have learned from it. We are now in a better position than ever, have a bigger and more experienced team, and offer commercial cleaning services 24 hours per day."

The demand for cleaning services is higher than ever, even though COVID cases in the country are rising again and many offices and commercial properties remain vacant, Suji Siv says that this is because people realize the importance of cleaning their buildings and keeping them clean. "We are still in high demand for commercial cleaners Sydney and the surrounding suburbs. Actually, we are now in a better place than before the COVID."

Office workers are back at work. Sydney offices want to make sure their clients and staff feel safe. They are not only disinfecting and cleaning up their workplaces by professionals, they are also asking their visitors to do the same.

"Cleaning is still a vital part of maintaining safe commercial premises and keeping the environment germ-free and clean. We just want to make sure our clients, staff and visitors feel comfortable returning to the office." Suji stated that this was all she wanted when she started the company.

Clean Group provides office cleaning Sydney and disinfection services for businesses such as offices, gyms. Schools, childcare centres, strata building, warehouses, churches, and others. Clean Group is available in Sydney and NSW. This company has been in business for over 20 years. They have a lot of experience in tailoring commercial cleaning solutions to suit the specific needs of their clients. The company also offers cleaning services on an hourly or project basis at some of the most competitive prices in the market.

"We also offer disinfection." All commercial cleaning services include standard disinfection of high-traffic areas and touchpoints.

The state's businesses are recovering from the COVID-19 impact. This will increase the demand for commercial cleaners. Clean Group is a leading commercial cleaning company. Cleaning companies like Clean Group are helping to keep the industry afloat by continuing to offer cleaning services through these difficult times.

###

For more information about Clean Group, contact the company here:

Clean Group

Suji Siv

0291607469

sales@clean-group.com.au

43b Bridge Rd, Westmead NSW 2145

Suji Siv