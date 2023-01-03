www.3Ship.cruises open a new chapter CO2-neutral cruising
The first fleet of CO2-neutral sailing catamarans will start their first world tour in 2024GDANSK, POLAND, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With eight fleets, each with three sailing catamarans in the 80" class, 3Ship.Cruises will open a new chapter in CO2-neutral and sustainable travel around the world from 2024. The first super yachts with five guest cabins, which travel with the wind or green electricity from PV modules, wind turbines and hydrogenerators, will be built in Gdansk and chartered to the German club MMC e.V (Tettnang).
Crowdfunding starts on Christmas Eve to finance the total investment of over 200 million euros for a total of 24 state-of-the-art yachts under the name of the world's first sustainability expert, the Saxon ranger Carl von Carlowitz (1645-1714). Until January 7, 2023, under the motto "Be part of the project" on the homepage www. MMC.cruises so-called Non Fundible Tokens (NFT) can be purchased for 1,000 Euro. Every four NFT are converted some weeks later into a certificated security with a profit distribution.
Their value is then regularly 5,000 Euro. 5,000 NFTs, each with an individual graphic, are issued for each fleet at 5,000 euros. Unlike many purely graphical NFTs, the tokens used to fund the world first are less about the image associated with them; rather, the buyer receives a share of the cash flow. The first profit
distribution is expected in spring 2025. According to the company, the expected average annual return should be between 5.6% in the worst case and 7.6% in the best case. The information is based on an assumed annual inflation rate of 5%.
On the seven-year course through the oceans from Lisbon, 17 main destinations are on the program, including Mallorca, the Maldives and Seychelles as well as Tonga, Hawaii and the famous Galappagos Islands. Comfort, sporting and cultural activities and safety have the highest priority on the 24 meter ships that have been converted into diving and other sustainable watersport centers. Since the trips are already planned until 2048, interested parties can already book their stays under sail. The home port of all fleets are under Cypriot flag is Limassol/Cyprus. Behind the sustainability idea for cruises of the travel expert and project manager Marcus Hirsch is a competence network of personalities, including dozens of world-class German-speaking athletes who work with SPORTSPEAKER.
3Ship.cruises Ltd. is in the preparation phase of the presales service provider and later the consulting company of the eight MMC Ltd., each of which operates a luxury yacht fleet.
