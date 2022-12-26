Omega-3 PUFA Market size was valued at $7.3 billion - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing usage of dietary supplements are likely to aid the market growth of the Omega-3 PUFA Market report.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Omega-3 PUFA market size is forecast to reach $7.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Omega-3 PUFA is a dietary fat offering various health benefits that reduce the risk of developing arthritis. It fights against inflammation and makes the immune system stronger. Docosahexaenoic acid, Alpha-Linolenic acid, and Eicosapentaenoic acid are some of the types of Omega-3 PUFA among others. It has various applications in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements among others. Increasing awareness of the consumers regarding the health benefits and increasing awareness about infant nutrition products are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of vegetarian consumers and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Omega-3 PUFA Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Omega-3 PUFA Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Omega-3 PUFA Market in 2020 owing to the increasing health awareness and increasing the adoption rate of nutritional supplements. The Omega-3 PUFA Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Omega-3 PUFA Market report.

4. Higher price of the omega-3 PUFA and increasing competition is poised to create the hurdles for the Omega-3 PUFA Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Omega-3 PUFA Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Docosahexaenoic acid held the largest share in the Omega-3 PUFA Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Omega-3 PUFA Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Dietary Supplements held the largest share in the Omega-3 PUFA Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Omega-3 PUFA Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Omega-3 PUFA Market with a major share of 35.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing research & development, and increasing penetration of improved medication.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Omega-3 PUFA Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. BASF SE

3. Polaris

4. Arjuna Natural

5. Omega Protein Corporation

