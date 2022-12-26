Dough Product Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 25.3% during the Forecast till 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Changes in working demographics and a busy lifestyle are further factors boosting the demand for convenience meals

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dough Product Market size was estimated at $14.3 billion in 2020, projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Buyers' willingness to adopt western cuisines, especially baking, has fuelled the growth of the Dough products industry. Dough products, such as pasta dough, pizza base, sweet rolls, dinner rolls, and other bread, have become a staple of the human diet owing to their high carbohydrate content, as well as proteins, dietary fibers, B vitamins, and minerals. They're fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) that people buy on a regular basis. Owing to their palatability, attractiveness, and ease of digestion, they are popular in both formal and informal settings. Consumers in emerging nations, on the other hand, have higher living standards and are altering their lifestyles as a consequence of cultural shifts and expanding new markets, which is propelling the dough products industry.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17833/dough-products-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dough product Market highlights the following areas -

1. People increasingly prefer low-calorie, ready-to-eat food items, such as bakery products, owing to the rising living standards and substantial changes in their lives and eating habits. This has spurred major manufacturers to create bakery goods with minimal trans-fat levels that use multi-grains or whole wheat.

2. However, the bakery products market was significantly impacted by COVID-19. During the peak of the epidemic, several bakeries were forced to close their business owing to a lack of bakery product sales, and logistical delays caused by the lockdown that disrupted the supply chain, affecting the market.

3. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations, every year, over 5million children under the age of five die in underdeveloped nations as a result of malnutrition.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17833

Segmental Analysis:

Dough Product Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : Based on Product Type, Dough Product Market is segmented into Bread & Rolls, Cakes & Pastries, pretzels, Tortillas, Cookies, and Others. The bread & Rolls segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020.

Dough Product Market Segment Analysis – By Form : Based on Form, the Dough Product Market is segmented into Fresh and Frozen. The fresh Dough products segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the high nutritional value linked with customer demand for fresh food, the fresh sector accounts for the greatest revenue market share.

Dough Product Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Based on Geography, in 2020, the Europe Dough Product Market accounted for 36.7% of total sales. Western Europe's established markets, including those for bread, are mature and saturated.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dough Product Industry are -

1. Bimbo Bakeries USA

2. Britannia Industries Ltd.

3. Nestle S.A

4. Associated British Foods

5. Kraft Food Group, Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the Dough Product Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17833

