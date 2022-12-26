Vanakkam India! F5 Clouds has landed in Mumbai
Premium Cloud Provider now in Mumbai
Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction, and skillful execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives.”MUMBAI, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is an immense pleasure to announce F5 Clouds has extended its data center location in Mumbai with leading Internet provider Skylink.
— William A. Foster
F5 Clouds has entered the market with Skylink Fibernet; the vision is " To Become World's leading Customer-centric, employee-first, private cloud provider." The Tagline of F5 is "Refresh your Cloud infra ." To prove that statement, F5 Clouds helps the customer to migrate the existing workload to ultra-fast Infrastructure with proven technology.
F5 Clouds Offers Private Cloud Infrastructure(IaaS), Backup as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Veeam Endpoint Backup, Office 365 Backup powered by VMware, Veeam, Pure Storage, and Intel processors.
Mr.Senthilkumar, CEO of F5 Clouds, said Our latest cloud data center location is yet another needle of progress on our mission: To provide Enterprise-Grade private cloud Infrastructure at an affordable price and better security with unmatched performance. Further, he added that F5 Clouds would add another 5 locations before 2025.
F5 Clouds offers the following powerful add-ons with zero cost to meet the industry requirements and needs.
Dedicated Private Network - 100GE
• 500K I0PS -All-Flash SAN
• Zero Cost for Managed Services (L2 and L3)
• 30 Days of onsite and 07 Days of Offsite Backup
• Multi Data Center Replication
• 24/7 NOC and SOC Monitoring
• Fixed Cost
• Windows 2019
• 100 % SLA on Infrastructure and DC • Intel Processor
• Enterprise-grade HHardware• VAPT Test Per quarter
• VMware Powered
• Unlimited Bandwidth • Dedicated Juniper Firewall
F5 Clouds Partner Program provides industry-best incentives for cloud resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and technology innovators. Businesses within India that are interested in joining our partner program should apply to arrange a conversation with our India-based team.
