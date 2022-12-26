FMUSER Broadcast's New Hotel IPTV Solution Provides Hospitality Services Integration Upgrades

FMUSER HOTEL IPTV solution system topology FMUSER hotel IPTV solution online food ordering section FMUSER hotel IPTV solution nearby services section

FMUSER Broadcast's launched its first hotel IPTV system, aiming to improve guest experience and help increase hotel revenue.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FMUSER Broadcast, the industry leader in hotel IPTV solutions foucusing on hotel operation, is helping hoteliers to improve guest check-in experience and improve hotel revenue through a complete interactive hospitality iptv system seamlessly connected with guest room IPTV set-top boxes.The commercial-grade hotel IPTV system newly launched today by FMUSER Broadcast is built around the needs of wide coverage for multiple IPTV channels in guest's rooms, aiming to provide an enhanced interactive check-in experience.“As hoteliers want to serve their customers well while increasing their revenue as quickly as possible, and guest satisfaction is directly related to hotel services, especially post-stay experience, thus, considering this, the hotel IPTV solution is equipped with the most advanced IPTV hardware and content distribution system, it will eventually present all hotel services to hotel guests in the form of IPTV, which will provide viewers with choices that traditional cable TV cannot match," said Tomleequan, senior product marketing manager of FMUSER Broadcast.This hotel tv system provides IPTV hardware with customizable quantity and format, including FBE304 8-way IRD, FBE208 4-way HDMI hardware encoder, FBE800 hardware IPTV server, network switch, set-top boxes, cables and accessories.These standard hardware devices support multiple sets of custom program source input (e.g. self-made programs, satellite programs, IP programs, etc.). The compact shell design help reduce hardware costs, thus they can be easily embedded in any rack which help saving equipment deployment space and improves working performance.The solution also provides an IPTV content distribution system specially designed for hotel guests and managers, which includes two sets of management systems. One is a content management system for multiple programmes, and the other is a content management system for hotel service promotion.The program management system allows hotel engineers to manage programs of different formats input by IRD and hardware encoder, converting them into IP format and finally inputting into hardware IPTV server.The IPTV content management system allows hotel guests to place any orders online via set-top box by using a TV remote, while hotel managers or the receptionists can monitor the orders and respond at the first time via tablet or laptops.The startup page of FMUSER hotel IPTV system allows hotel managers to customize welcome words, rolling subtitles and background content (including pictures and videos)The main menu page includes 6 functional modules: live programs, hotel introduction, catering ordering, online services, scenic surroundings and video-on-demand content. All pages support forced program stream insertion and rolling subtitles insertion. The hotel guests can use the TV remote to place an order in any modules with one click and submit their needs to the hotel managers (lobby manager, receptionists, etc.) through the IPTV system. The hotel management personnel can receive the guest's order at the first time in the background management system and give feedback, and finally complete the order. At the same time, the hotel management personnel can also submit any customized content to attract guests to pay to improve the hotel revenue. The main menu page also supports page content customization, including hotel logo, room number, Wifi account, date information, menu icon and background image.FMUSER's hotel IPTV system makes use of the increasingly improved hotel check-in experience of leisure and business travelers to carry out a comprehensive layout, designed specifically for the hopitality with low and medium budget and multi room coverage requirements. The highly integrated solution is also suitable for operators in other industries, such as motels, communities, youth hostels, large cruise ships, prisons, hospitals and other scenes with multi room IPTV coverage requirements.About FMUSER BroadcastFMUSER Broadcast is a professional manufacturer and supplier of radio station equipment and hotel IPTV systems. FMUSER Broadcast, headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, provides complete technical solutions tailored to the specific needs of the business environment with its dedicated engineering and customer support team. Its radio equipment product line covers the main bands of AM, TV and FM, and is responsible for the system integration, turnkey radio solutions and online service support. As a new product line, the hotel IPTV system was first released in 2022 and has been successfully deployed to dozens of large hotels in many countries/regions. For more information, please visit www.fmradiobroadcast.com The design, functions and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Building a Hotel IPTV System for +300% Hotel Revenue? You Need To Know This...