MojoAuth Enabling Companies To Integrate Passwordless Logins Without Replacing Their Existing Login System

MojoAuth - Passwordless login plugin

MojoAuth provides a futuristic solution that can deliver secure and exceptional password-free login experiences with just two lines of code.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MojoAuth, the passwordless authentication provider enables companies to implement passwordless login along with their existing login system. MojoAuth is used by more than 350 companies world-wide.According to a 2021 Forrester survey , 67 percent of respondents are in the process of adopting passwordless security in their organizations. Of course, the password is not disappearing anytime soon. However, passwordless authentication is gaining popularity. In terms of how businesses choose to log in, it seems to be winning the war. Whether the security sector likes it or not, it will have to deal with passwordless in the future.Today, going password-free is the obvious course for certain companies and organizations. For instance, Microsoft has been getting rid of passwords for its virtual desktop as its users reported being sick of remembering complicated and clunky passcodes. However, it is not possible to completely eradicate the existing login system due to its expensive nature, which brings the need for passwordless authentication to the fore.The global passwordless authentication market size is expected to reach USD 55.70 billion by 2030, growing at promising 18.2% CAGR, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Passwordless authentication replaces passwords with other, inherently safer authentication variables. In fact, it is now considered a much more secure approach than relying on an unsecured password if the user logs in using something they have, such as a mobile phone, instead of a password. Passwordless technology is trusted by high growth tech companies such as Notion, Slack, Medium and many others in the last few years.The signs are clear, The future of login systems will be passwordless, and MojoAuth is committed to leading this revolution. Trusted by over 350 companies MojoAuth has emerged as the savior for users who want to authenticate their accounts with passwords, no matter the platform or app they are using. With MojoAuth’s passwordless connections, which can be added to any existing password-based system, users will be able to log in without the need to remember a password.Attaching a passwordless solution to an existing passed-based system with MojoAuth can aid businesses improve user experiences but save their employees from the vulnerability of reusing passwords, which is often a common theme with many everyday users. While it doesn’t completely replace a password, it gives the users an alternative to login into their existing system with an authentication process that will not put their memory to test.One of their customers writes, “The support from MojoAuth is one of the best experiences of the last 2 years. They did much more than only answer my questions which solved the issue. It offers SDKs that can be utilized with Java, Golang, and NodeJS-based web applications on both iOS and Android. I can even combine MojoAuth with WordPress, Bubble.io, and Webflow. I highly recommend MojoAuth to everybody looking for a secure login without a password.”Additionally, it eliminates the unnecessary step of fumbling to remember the password and enables smooth registration and login for users. MojoAuth offers the simplest and safest environment for adding passwordless login to any app or website. This leads to increased conversions and a wonderful user experience. Their passwordless solution perfectly complements the branding of any business due to their capability to design customized solutions that can be tailored according to each client’s preferences in terms of colors, styles, themes, logos, and form fields.This is only made possible with MojoAuth’s private cloud technology, a single-tenant cloud environment that runs on a dedicated infrastructure and only allows one client to access all hardware and software resources. Along with the advantages of on-premises infrastructure in terms of access control and resource customization, it provides flexibility, security, scalability, and ease of service delivery. Using their intuitive APIs, businesses can flawlessly manage user identities, enhance authentication experiences, and improve their security posture.In the words of Dev Agarwal, company's founder, "With the aid of MojoAuth, you can scale up quickly, make financial savings, and concentrate important resources on resolving customer issues. To put it simply, MojoAuth is the only passwordless login solution your company and users will ever need!”Get the MojoAuth 30 days free trial at https://mojoauth.com/dashboard/signin

Do you like having passwords? - Passwordless Plugin for Your Existing Login