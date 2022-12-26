Stretchable Electronics Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 25.3% during the Forecast till 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Automation across business sectors such as food processing, e-commerce, and medical is estimated to drive the Stretchable Electronics Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Stretchable Electronics Market is expected to reach US$2.98 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 25.3% during 2021-2026. Stretchable electronics is considered as the advanced form of technology that encourages breakthrough consumer products into the market The growth of the Stretchable Electronics Industry is due to the tremendous introduction of nanomaterials, electroactive polymers and nanofabrication technologies along with usage of silicone and polyurethane, which lead to the remarkable development of flexible electronics, and other significant electronic applications such as smart sensors, flexible screens, stretchable batteries transistor array, touch panel, energy harvester, LED display, health monitoring, artificial electronic skins, energy storage devices and many more. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Stretchable Electronics Market highlights the following areas –

• Asia Pacific region is analyzed to hold the largest share of 48% in 2020 for the Stretchable Electronics Market, owing to the promising expansion of wireless communication solutions, rising government initiatives, and growing demand of wearable consumer devices and other healthcare wearables.

• The Telecommunication sectors held the largest share in 2020, and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), which are extremely useful to develop diversified electronic components.

• The emergence of the Soft Robotics solution, owing to the growing demand for automation across business sectors such as food processing, e-commerce, and medical is estimated to drive the Stretchable Electronics Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Component - The Stretchable Electronics Market is segmented into Electroactive Polymer, Batteries, Conductor, Photovoltaics, Integrated Circuit and Others. The Electroactive Polymer held the major share of 36% in 2020, owing to the flexibility and low cost that enables them to be used as smart fabrics for a wide range of E-textile technology.

• By Industry Verticals - The Stretchable Electronics Market is segmented into Health Care, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Textile, Aerospace & Defense and Others. The Telecommunication sectors held the largest share in 2020, and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), which are extremely useful to develop diversified electronic components.

• By Geography - Asia Pacific region is analyzed to hold the largest share of 48% in 2020 for the Stretchable Electronics Market, owing to the promising expansion of wireless communication solutions, rising government initiatives, and growing demand of wearable consumer devices and other healthcare wearable.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Stretchable Electronics Industry are -

1. Cambrios

2. PowerFilm

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V

4. Apple Inc

5. Adidas AG

