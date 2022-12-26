Submit Release
Yardstick Golf Reveals the Best Projectors for Golf Simulators

Yardstick Golf, the golf simulator expert since 2012, today announced it’s picks for the best golf simulator projectors.

The is the most comprehensive review we've ever done on golf simulator projectors.”
— Lem Clevenger
Yardstick Golf’s aim is to help all golfers get the best gear for their home simulator setups. Though real customer reviews and independent research, we find and share the best golf simulator gear.

Sharing information to help golfers build best golf simulator setups at home, published it’s list of the 10 best projectors for home golf simulators. The list includes the best overall projectors, the best value projectors, and the best 4k projectors for golf simulators.

Rather than spend hours researching projectors or buying the wrong one, we’ve done all the work for you. The review can help you short cut your research efforts and help you get the best projector for your setup.

Click to see the top 10 golf simulator projector list that is now available exclusively on the Yardstick Golf website.

