Snow and freezing rain forecast for today until Tuesday means poor driving conditions on highways in the southern Interior. Drivers are urged to avoid non-essential travel.

Since the severe storm cycle began on Dec. 23, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure maintenance contractors in the southern Interior have been out in full force with more than 500 pieces of equipment across the region. They are continuing to plow, sand and salt the highways to ensure they remain as safe as possible. However, conditions can change quickly.

Drivers who must travel are advised to use extreme caution and be prepared for highway closures on short notice for safety reasons.

The precipitation also increases the avalanche hazard. Highways may be closed for avalanche control throughout this period.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca