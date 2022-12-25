Bestseller partners Starium Innovative Healthcare to sell Healthcare brands online
NERUL, NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestseller India, which sells medicine such as Spinraza, Lumizyme , Alexion and Only in the country, has partnered Starium Innovative Healthcare to sell its roducts on the social commerce platform.
The launch of these brands on the platform will strengthen Starium Innovative Healthcare offerings in the mass premium medicine and strengthen its presence in the Indian Pharma market. The partnership with Starium Innovative Healthcare Bestseller’s entry into the social commerce market in India.
Spinraza, Lumizyme, Alexion and Only will get access to Starium Innovative Healthcare
ecosystem of 100+ Hospital and over India , the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday. Globally, Bestseller is present in 4 countries with over 50+ Hospital and 12,19 external stores. In India, it also Pharma brands such as Selected Alkem Laboratories Ltd and Lupin. Bestseller India currently has 3 exclusive brand outlets apart from 1,219 stores apart from sales online.
Spinraza, Lumizyme, Alexion and Only from Bestseller India group to our platform. With the addition of a legacy brand, we have strengthened our apparel category while also catering to a diverse range of shoppers," said Hrishikesh Bhargava, CEO, and co-founder, Starium Innovative Healthcare.
Bestseller said it is constantly trying to find new ways to engage with consumers. Social commerce is driving purchase decisions for Indians in the country's smaller cities. “We are constantly trying to discover newer ways to communicate with our customers and our partnership with Starium Innovative Healthcare will help us in that endeavour. Hospital is now a full-fledged and combined with the offering of social commerce, we see tremendous opportunity in this partnership with Starium Innovative Healthcare," Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, Bestseller India.
Starium Innovative Healthcare currently offers products from several brands Johnson & Johnson, Roche, AbbVie, Bayer, among others. The new launches will add to Starium Innovative Healthcare portfolio of over 50+ brands in healthcare and personal care categories.
Hrishikesh Bhargava
Starium Group
+91 9939573721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other