Director General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - 24 december 2022, 20:35

On December 24, Director General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik congratulated the head of state on the occasion of his birthday, and wished him new success in his presidential activities for the development of Azerbaijan, as well as robust health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Director General of ICESCO for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they noted that successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO has been carried out for many years.

The head of state highly appreciated the activities of ICESCO and personally Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik over the continuous support for Azerbaijan`s fair position during the occupation and after the liberation of the country`s territories, and promotion of the global community’s awareness of the facts of the destruction of historical and cultural monuments by Armenians in Azerbaijan`s lands.

President Ilham Aliyev once again expressed his gratitude to Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik for visiting Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.

The head of state and the Director General of ICESCO expressed their confidence that the bilateral cooperation will continue to expand.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit the ICESCO headquarters.

The head of state gratefully accepted the invitation, and in turn, invited Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The Director General of ICESCO accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his gratitude.

