Hadia Foundation winter clothes Distribution

Distribution of winter clothes by "Hadia Foundation" to spread the warmth of winter to everyone.

FARIDGANJ, CHANDPUR , BANGLADESH, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to spread a little warmth among the people in winter, under the slogan "Human for Human, Hadia Foundation for Everyone", voluntary and social organization "Hadia Foundation" has distributed winter clothes in Chandpur's Faridganj.

Hadia Foundation distributed warm winter clothes among the rickshaw drivers, disabled, poor, helpless and low income people of different areas of Rupsa South Union No. 16 of Faridganj Upazila, Chandpur District On the 22th December.

Winter clothes were distributed by - General Secretary of "Hadia Foundation" - Shamim Shakil. Senior Joint General Secretary - Md Jafor Hossain and Joint General Secretary - Jihad Hassan and other members of Hadia Foundation.

The mentioned clothes distribution program was attended by the advisory committee member of "Hadia Foundation" No. 16 Rupsa South Union Parishad Chairman Md. Sharif Hossain Khan and No. 8 Ward Member Farooq Hossain. Other members of the advisory committee of "Hadia Foundation" were also present.

According to organizational sources, most of the rickshaw-drivers, disabled, poor, helpless and low-income people cannot afford to buy winter clothes in the current market.

Hence the initiative of "Hadia Foundation" to spread the warmth of winter to everyone.

In the past, "Hadia Foundation" has stood by people all over Bangladesh by providing free Quran Sharif, Islamic books and Iftar items, and free medical care during the holy month of Ramadan. In addition, they have been helping the poor and helpless people. This is how the foundation is moving forward with humanitarian work. Their humanitarian work will continue.

The president and vice president of "Hadia Foundation" said - those who supported us financially! On behalf of "Hadia Foundation" expressing gratitude to all of them. And at the same time seeking cooperation from the rich people of the society.

