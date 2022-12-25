Premier David Eby, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, have released the following statement on the bus accident in the Okanagan:

“On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”