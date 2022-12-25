Dr Parveen Yadav Treats Cancer In The Thoracic Region & Other Chest Diseases With Minimally Invasive & Robotic Surgeries

The Da Vinci-certified robotic surgeon blends technology with medical acumen to cure his patients of thoracic cancers

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living in the age of digitization, technology has affected almost every sphere of our lives. It has helped every major sector worldwide take new leaps of faith and explore new horizons. Taking this boon into consideration, Dr Parveen Yadav treats his patients suffering from cancers in the thoracic region and other chest diseases with minimally invasive and robotic surgeries.

Dr Parveen Yadav is a Chief and Senior Consultant in Thoracic Surgery and Surgical Oncology. The Da Vinci-certified robotic surgeon holds an MBBS and MS degree in General Surgery. After pursuing his MS degree, he did 3 years of Surgical Oncology training at AIIMS New Delhi. Further, he finished his HBNI Fellowship in Thoracic Surgery from TATA Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. He has been associated with some of the most notable names in the Indian medical sector, such as AIIMS (New Delhi), TATA Memorial Hospital (Mumbai), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (New Delhi), Fortis Hospital (Noida), Asian Institute (Faridabad), Paras Hospital (Gurugram), and Artemis Hospital (Gurugram).

Dr Yadav uses his illustrious experience and medical acumen to tackle cancers in the thoracic region. This is the region located between the neck and abdomen, consisting of vital organs like the lungs, heart, and esophagus. He specializes in Video-assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS). VATS is a minimally-invasive surgical technique that involves inserting a tiny camera along with fine surgical tools into a patient’s chest through small cuts in their chest wall. He also uses state-of-the-art equipment to treat other chest diseases.

Dr Yadav has acquired 18 and 12 years of experience in Oncology and thoracic surgery, respectively. During this period, he has performed more than 5,700 major thoracic procedures, which include 1,000+ surgeries related to esophageal cancer and other esophageal diseases. With a special interest in tracheal (airway) surgeries, he ensures that his patients are treated with the utmost care, helping them regain normalcy in the best way possible.

Dr Parveen Yadav believes that medical science has significantly evolved over time, and healthcare professionals should optimize it to provide better medical care. He says, “Gone are the days when cancer surgeries were highly invasive, increasing the risk of an already serious issue. Tumours, both cancerous and non-cancerous, are always sensitive to tackle when they are located in the thoracic region. With medical science going places, it is my duty as a healthcare professional to utilize this gift to perform non-invasive and robotic surgeries on my patients. At the end of the day, nothing is more beautiful than seeing smiles on patients’ faces after winning life-threatening battles!”