Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends The Gori Law Firm For a Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer If They Had Exposure To Asbestos On The Job Before 1982-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

The Advocate is recommending The Gori Law Firm for a Veteran or person who now has lung cancer, and who had substantial exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982 .”
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is recommending The Gori Law Firm for a Veteran or person who now has lung cancer, and who had substantial exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982 in Massachusetts or in any other state in the USA. Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

Most people who develop lung cancer-who before 1982 had significant exposure to asbestos at work never get compensated because they are unaware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always more than happy to explain at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, “The reason we recommend the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm for a Veteran or person who now has lung cancer-and who had regular exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 is because they do such amazing work for people like this. The Gori Law Firm is responsible for over $3 billion dollars for their clients, as mentioned they help more people like this than any other law firm in the nation, and they get they get superior results for their clients. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com


The Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere in Massachusetts. https://Massachusetts.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, former workers at the Boston Navy Shipyard, workers at one of dozens of power plants in Massachusetts, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com


For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

