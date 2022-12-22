Military Prosecutor’s Office activity report presented

UZBEKISTAN, December 22 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the report on the work carried out by the Military Prosecutor’s Office bodies.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan oversees compliance with the law in the Armed Forces and paramilitary structures. Its bodies are taking measures to strengthen sovereignty, increase the country's defense capability, and ensure the rights of servicemen and their families.

In particular, about 1,100 acts of prosecutorial supervision have been applied this year, and 261 documents have been brought into line with the law. The rights of 7,858 people have been restored. Family members of 654 servicemen are employed.

The design and estimate documentation of the facilities included in the program for building the Armed Forces was considered in the supervisory procedure. As a result, more than 23 billion UZS of budget funds were saved. Based on the protests of the Military Prosecutor’s Office, 10 court decisions were brought into line with the law, and 6 people were acquitted.

Approximately 2,000 citizens’ appeals were considered, and 254 were satisfied. 3,200 people were received during field receptions, and measures were taken to address the identified problems.

Based on the Development Strategy of the country, the principle of “human dignity” is set as a priority in the military departments. Ensuring the rights and interests, and social protection of servicemen is under special control. In this regard, the Military Prosecutor’s Office acts as a reliable defender and an active propagandist in the prevention of offenses and crimes.

It was noted that activities to ensure the rule of law and explanatory activities will be consistently continued. Particular attention, based on the idea of “High morale – the indestructible strength of a soldier, the power of the army”, will be given to strengthening the combat capability and power of the national army by increasing the moral and spiritual training of military personnel.

Military prosecutor’s offices will be assigned to schools in remote areas, and prosecutor’s hours will be organized in them to educate young people in the spirit of military patriotism and improve their legal literacy.

It is planned to expand the use of electronic platforms' capabilities to ensure targeted spending of budget funds.

The Head of state gave additional instructions on the digitalization of the activities of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and ensuring human interests.

