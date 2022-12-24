Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation/

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.

What

Update on the power outage situation 



Who

Éric Fillion, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer

Régis Tellier, Vice President Opérations et Maintenance



Date

December 24, 2022 



Time

11 a.m. : Start of the press briefing  



Where

The press briefing will be held in person and by Teams for media unable to attend

    • Centre de contrôle du réseau

       8181, av de l'Esplanade, Montréal, QC H2P 2R5

To register or receive the Teams link, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com)

