/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation/
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.
|
What
|
•
|
Update on the power outage situation
|
|
|
|
Who
|
•
|
Éric Fillion, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer
|
|
•
|
Régis Tellier, Vice President Opérations et Maintenance
|
|
|
|
Date
|
•
|
December 24, 2022
|
|
|
|
Time
|
•
|
11 a.m. : Start of the press briefing
|
|
|
|
Where
|
•
|
The press briefing will be held in person and by Teams for media unable to attend
• Centre de contrôle du réseau
8181, av de l'Esplanade, Montréal, QC H2P 2R5
|
|
•
|
To register or receive the Teams link, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com)
SOURCE Hydro-QuébecView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/24/c4958.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.