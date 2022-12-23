From Sultan Raev, Secretary General of TURKSOY

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the General Secretariat of the International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of participating countries and on my own behalf, I sincerely wish you a happy birthday.

Thanks to the wise policy of Your Excellency, Azerbaijan continues to hold a worthy place as a leading country in the Turkic world and the international community.

The announcement by a decision of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY of the cradle of Azerbaijani culture, the city of Shusha, as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 and the special Order of Your Excellency related to this will contribute to the further expansion of unity and solidarity between Turkic peoples thanks to the events that we will be holding both in Azerbaijan and other participating countries throughout the year.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to you for the attention and support of the activities of TURKSOY on this significant day and wish Your Excellency good health, a long life and continued success in your high state activity.

With deepest respect and reverence,

Sultan Raev

Secretary General of TURKSOY