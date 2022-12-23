From Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Please accept my warmest birthday wishes.

Mr. President, under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved important successes in strengthening its positions both in the South Caucasus and in the international arena. I am sure this will continue to be the case in the future.

I highly appreciate Azerbaijan`s continuous support for Ukraine`s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its assistance to the people of Ukraine during the war with Russia. We do hope that such support will be increased.

I am sure that we can jointly realize the existing potential of bilateral relations and further strengthen the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani cooperation for the sake of security and stability in the Black Sea-Caspian region.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish you good health, success and new achievements in the future development of your strong and prosperous state.

Sincerely,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine