Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,061 in the last 365 days.

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Please accept my warmest birthday wishes.

Mr. President, under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved important successes in strengthening its positions both in the South Caucasus and in the international arena. I am sure this will continue to be the case in the future.

I highly appreciate Azerbaijan`s continuous support for Ukraine`s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its assistance to the people of Ukraine during the war with Russia. We do hope that such support will be increased.

I am sure that we can jointly realize the existing potential of bilateral relations and further strengthen the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani cooperation for the sake of security and stability in the Black Sea-Caspian region.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish you good health, success and new achievements in the future development of your strong and prosperous state.

Sincerely,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

You just read:

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.