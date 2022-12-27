Dr. Ariel Henry creates an advisory board

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, 21 December 2022, Haitian prime minister Dr. Ariel Henry presented to the public a three-member advisory board created to “assist” him in running his transitional government.

This latest apparent power grab by Dr. Henry falls short by far from what he had promised to deliver to Haitians and the International Community. The deafening silence observed on Dr. Henry’s announcement by all member states of United Nations Security Council -who were coincidentally meeting at the same time in New York on the dire situation prevailing in Haiti- spoke volumes on the disappointment of all those who believed Dr. Henry would deliver on his promise to conduct, in good faith, inclusive negotiations with other Haitian stakeholders. With one notable exception expressed by Madame Helen La Lime, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti, who affirmed to the assembly that talks were being held between Dr Henry and Haitian socio-political actors, namely representatives of the Montana Accord. This was hardly the case. Haiti Pathway Forward strongly believes this unwise decision by Dr. Henry will certainly worsen Haiti’s woes.

One of the pillars of Haiti’s constitution is a bicephalous system of government. Dr. Henry has held for the past 18 months simultaneously the posts of prime minister and president of Haiti. Case in point, his recent nomination of the president of Court of Cassation. He can no longer hide behind “the government council”, as he’s fond of claiming; he also holds the post of Minister of Interior. This will hardly help the cause of democracy as Dr. Henry is wandering further from the country’s constitution as well as showing a complete disregard to the institutions of Haiti.

Haiti Pathway Forward urges Prime Minister Ariel Henry whose term expired in October 2021 (Article 149, Haitian Constitution) to show restraint, humanity and strength in character by abandoning this destructive path. Besides, choosing a representative of Haiti’s oligarchy as one of his new advisors is not only cause for concern, but it also further shows Dr. Henry’s complete disregard to the plight of a Haitian population overwhelmed by hopelessness wrought by uncontrollable gang violence and government dereliction.

Haiti Pathway Forward, a non-political Haiti advocacy group has proposed to Haitian stakeholders and to the United Nations Security Council Member States a roadmap which will enable all concerned parties to work towards solving the multitude of crises afflicting Haiti and Haitians as we approach the 219th year of the country’s independence.

History and future generations of Haitians will judge us quite harshly if we miss this opportunity.

For more information on the road map click on the links below.

ENGLISH:

http://bit.ly/3POSDds

FRENCH:

http://bit.ly/3jozh2J

SPANISH:

http://bit.ly/3BPRAUE

SIGN ON FORM:

http://bit.ly/3Vf61s7

Haiti Pathway Forward is a coalition of faith-based groups, Haitian American private citizens and former U.S. military officers working to effect positive change in US policy towards Haiti.