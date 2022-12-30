Merry Christmas Month: Glasses Brand EFE Ready

EFE's Christmas 2022

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the NRF, a record 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five-day holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. The total number of shoppers grew by nearly 17 million from 2021 and is the highest figure since NRF first started tracking this data in 2017.

It shows consumers’ appetite to the shopping season even under the pressure of inflation, covid-19 and many other plights, so we may predict that there will be also a shopping boom in this year’s Christmas holiday.

Ever since the first week of December, many plan to go shopping preparing for the end of 2022 as well as for the onset of 2023. It is easy to understand that individuals’ lives keep going even though they are enduring every difficulty. No matter what sufferings people have undergone, the Christmas holiday will give everyone a chance to extend their sincere feelings toward families, friends and the world.

This Year’s Christmas with EFE

Since Dec 2022, glasses brand EFE has sent its greeting and presented its gift to customers in order to provide them with the new products for Christmas and the coming 2023. It launches “$20 OFF ON ORDERS OVER $50” for its customers during Christmas. At the same time, every readers order can receive a sleep mask freely.

About EFE

Founded in the Netherlands in 1960s, glasses brand EFE has a belief that a brand should lead the trend instead of following it. As a one-stop glasses store, EFE's glasses are sent directly from factory, and, as a result, there is no indirect costs of middlemen or retailers.