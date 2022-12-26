Submit Release
New Book Helps People Identify Toxic Relationships FAST

Small enough to read during your lunch break, big enough to change your path.”
— Anonymous
ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toxic relationships are more common than people would like to admit. A lot of people are in toxic relationships, and they either have trouble recognizing this or don’t know how to get out of the relationships. This is where author Maria Colomy comes in.

Maria has written a small but powerful book; They Might Be Toxic. The book is an eye-opener for anyone going through a toxic relationship. What makes the book so relatable is that the book was inspired by Maria’s own experience with toxic relationships, jokingly referring to herself as a lifelong experiencer.

One great thing about the book, apart from containing information to help readers break away from toxic relationships and behavior, is that the book is small enough to read over a lunch break. The book concentrates on the language that usually accompanies toxic relationships. Maria believes that understanding the meaning of these various patterns, allows readers to identify toxic patterns more quickly.

We should never underestimate the seriousness of toxic relationships, and how they impacts those who have experienced them - but Maria Colomy’s book isn’t all seriousness. She blends some humor in the book that drives her message across.

She also appreciates that a lot of people have a lot going on in their lives, which is why They Might Be Toxic is a short read or short listen. They Might Be Toxic is available in a thirty-five-minute Audible format in addition to the e-book, soft cover and hardback.

In addition to the book, the podcast of the same name launched this week. Maria Colomy is an author, former college instructor, content creator, marketing director, and a lifelong learner. You can reach out to Ms. Colomy on Instagram. You can also find out more about the book on various social media platforms including, Instagram, the website, Tiktok, and YouTube.

Anyone interested in purchasing They Might Be Toxic can visit Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play Books, Barnes & Noble or Audible.

