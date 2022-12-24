Submit Release
Derby Barracks / I-91

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks

  

News Release – Highway/Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 91 from Glover through Derby Line is currently experiencing white out conditions, high winds and black ice, making travel extremely hazardous.  Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel unless necessary and if travel should be necessary, reduce speed, increase stopping distance and bring warm clothing.

 

Troopers from the VSP Derby Barracks will be actively patrolling this section of I-91 throughout the night.  Motorists experiencing an emergency should pull into the hazard lane and dial 911.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Sergeant Daniel Lynch

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

