Derby Barracks / I-91
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway/Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 from Glover through Derby Line is currently experiencing white out conditions, high winds and black ice, making travel extremely hazardous. Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel unless necessary and if travel should be necessary, reduce speed, increase stopping distance and bring warm clothing.
Troopers from the VSP Derby Barracks will be actively patrolling this section of I-91 throughout the night. Motorists experiencing an emergency should pull into the hazard lane and dial 911.
Please drive carefully.
Sergeant Daniel Lynch
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881