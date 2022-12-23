The Port Mann Bridge on Highway 1 is closed due to the risk of ice falling from cables onto vehicles.
Freezing rain has caused ice to accumulate on the bridge cables, which cross all traffic lanes. To ensure public safety, the bridge has been closed to traffic until conditions improve with warming weather.
Drivers will be directed to detours. There is no estimated time when the bridge will reopen.
For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca
https://news.gov.bc.ca/28022
