AHF Thanks U.S. for Boosting Global Health Funding

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauded the U.S. Congress today for approving an increase in global health appropriations, including funding for HIV/AIDS and TB programs, as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

Congress appropriated $11.2 billion for global health in its year-end spending package, including $4.7 billion for bilateral HIV/AIDS programs and $2 billion for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Tuberculosis funding received a modest boost to $395 million compared to FY 2022.

"We thank the U.S. government for its continued strong commitment to global health, and especially for supporting the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. We're also glad to see more money allocated for TB—an often-neglected infectious disease that is a leading cause of death for people living with HIV," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "We hope that the actions by the U.S. will spur other countries, particularly our G7 partners, to follow this example and invest more in global health so that the world can be better protected against future health crises."

AHF has advocated for increased global public health funding since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. allocating more resources for global health is a step in the right direction; however, other wealthy countries must do the same if the world is to have a better chance of being protected against inevitable future pandemics and infectious disease outbreaks. The FY 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill is expected to be signed by President Biden shortly.

