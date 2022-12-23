Governor Baker Nominates Acting Clerk Magistrate Rachel M. Hickey as Clerk Magistrate of the Ipswich District Court 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Acting Clerk Magistrate Rachel M. Hickey as Clerk Magistrate of the Ipswich District Court.

"With the addition of Attorney Hickey, Massachusetts will receive a well-qualified candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit her nomination to the Governor’s Council.”

“Attorney Hickey possesses years of experience that make her a qualified candidate for the role of Clerk Magistrate,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We look forward to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council.”

The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases. District Court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties; all misdemeanors; and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws. The District Court is located in 62 courts across the Commonwealth.

For more information about the District Court, visit their homepage.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth's diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.

About Rachel M. Hickey

Attorney Rachel M. Hickey began her legal career in 1995 as an assistant district attorney for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. From 2001 to 2003, she served as Deputy General Counsel for the Executive Office of Public Safety and as Acting General Counsel for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. From 2005 to 2006, she worked as an attorney for the Law Offices of James M. Bowers. Since 2006, Attorney Hickey has served as Assistant Clerk Magistrate for the Newburyport and Ipswich District Court. In July 2019, she was appointed Acting Clerk Magistrate until March 2020 and held the position again from January 2021 to March 2021. From July 2022 to November 2022, Attorney Hickey served as Acting Clerk Magistrate of the Somerville District Court. Attorney Hickey received her associate’s degree from Bradford College in 1986, her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1988 and her juris doctor from Massachusetts School of Law in 1994.

###