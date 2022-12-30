Submit Release
Sustainable Market e-commerce site in Japanese culture & future-friendly products to the U.S. & Japan has just launched

Sustainable Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUSTAINABLE MARKET
Beauty - Life - Kyoto - Kurashiki - Toba

Sustainable Market Secretariat Sustainable Japan, an e-commerce site introducing world-class Japanese culture and earth & future-friendly Japanese products to the U.S. and Japan has launched on December 26th, 2022.

Yuriyan Retriever visited our pre-promotion event "SUSTAINABLE JAPAN Exhibition" in Brooklyn! She promoted the products of Kyoto, Kurashiki, Toba, and Tokyo (Beauty/Life) in the exhibition. She also visited the eco-friendly neighborhood Park Slope to see the trend of sustainability in Brooklyn. She is talking to local people with a big smile. She attracted the local people including the staff, and we were all completely fascinated by Yuriyan's ideas!

Yuriyan Retriever: Japanese famous comedian who won the R-1 Grand Prix to earn the title of best single comedy performer in Japan. She received a lot of comedy awards and appeared in over 500 programs on TV in 2020. In addition, she started as a voice actor and actress on TV dramas.  In 2019 she performed on “America’s Got Talent” (NBC).

Please check out some unique products on Sustainable Market.

Beauty & Fashion(Tokyo): Featured beauty & fashion products curated by Handy Digital Co. Bamboo T-shirts made from sustainable, water and pesticide-free materials by creators curated by Facile. Amazake is made from rice malt and glutinous rice. AOGEN, a miso brewery established 400 years ago and is committed to producing genuine amazake made with rice malt only, without sake lees.

Kyoto: Kyoto local beauty and fashion products curated by Sacra, a brand of kimono accessories in Kyoto. Jewelry and bags made from recycled materials as well as cosmetics containing placenta. Down jackets made from recycled PET yarn using traditional Nishijin weaving techniques, and smooth-feeling suede bags made from recycled waste.

Kurashiki: Local beauty and fashion products curated by Kurabiz, a Kurashiki-based planning company that manages original brands, designs, branding and more. A 4-pair set of cold-absorbing, layering socks with the combination of silk and wool makes their socks a Kurashikinu staple item that allows you to experience the comfort of natural fibers keeping your feet not only warm but also comfortable.

Toba: Local beauty and fashion products curated by NAKAMACHI, a Toba city planning company in Toba. The partner company, IPPO, has developed a reuse method to reduce CO2 emissions by creating scarves from sock scraps. Socks are knitted by disabled people into a tubular shape with only the toe portion sewn resulting in a colorful and unique tie stole or scarf.

Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo, or BBFL, is located in the heart of Park Slope and is a hidden little gem-of-a-place carrying Japanese food items and beloved snacks & beverages, local designers' fashions, rare Japanese imports like gifts and beauty items and jewelry. When inside be sure to grab a cup of coffee, tea, or boba drink from our cafe. Next door you will find a nail art studio as well as a hair salon.
In our lower level there is an array of local brands with their streetwear or vintage collections, and more Japanese imports of jewelry, bags, gifts and home goods, as well as a lash and brow salon!

Contact us for more information:
Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo
300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215
Attn.: Joann Montalto
Email :brooklyn.bbfl@gmail.com
https://www.brooklynbbfl.com

Hitoshi Sagaseki
Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo
brooklyn.bbfl@gmail.com
Sustainable Marketplace of Japan and U.S.A. (featuring Yuriyan Retriever).

