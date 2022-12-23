Introducing the New Fortress Power All in One Solution

All in One Solution

Homeowners can have a whole home backup system. It allows customers flexibility based on their needs and budget.

ENERGY YOU CAN DEPEND ON! Smart, Clean Storage for Renewable Energy Sources” — Fortress Power

LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortress Power announces a new integrated energy storage solution. Consisting of 4 eFlex batteries and a Hybrid 12K or 15k inverter, the new all-in-one solution offers peak shaving for demand charge management, load shifting for time-of-use savings, and standalone operation in an off-grid mode for power backup as well as storage of excess solar energy.

This new all-in-one solution is IP65 water and dustproof for indoor and outdoor installations. Included are active cooling fans for hot climates and an easy-to-add din rail thermostat for cold climates. The built-in busbars and cables help make installations 45min or less. With a built-in 200A grid passthrough, customers can have a whole home backup system. Furthermore, it allows customers the flexibility to size up inverter and battery capacity based on their needs and budget. In 2023 we will be releasing a High Voltage ESS, a smart, whole-home backup solution for energy storage, monitoring, and controls.

So If you’re looking for:

The Safest - UL 9540 certified and meets the UL 9540 (A) large fire test standard. The safest chemistry is Lithium Iron Phosphate.

The Most Power – up to 370kwh

Best Warranty – 10 years/ 8000 cycles

Contact us to learn more about the new All-In-One solution and new products.

About Fortress Power

(https://www.fortresspower.com/)

Headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Fortress Power is a leading global designer and manufacturer of Lithium Iron (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Company has operations across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. In addition to its award-winning local live technical support, Fortress Power has partnered with industry-leading lending institutions to help make an investment in solar and storage as easy as possible.

